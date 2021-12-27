What if, on a conceptual level, the NFT community was starting to turn the tables on their invention? This swampy terrain has dared to enter Globetro, a Product Hunt user who has just provided a digital tool that questions (at least in part) the exclusivity dimension of these digital tokens.

NFT ReplicasThis is what this unknown creator has called its new functionality. It is defined as follows: “an easy way to create replicas of virtually any NFT. These NFT replicas are identical in bits to the original NFT and can be viewed in your crypto wallet, used as an avatar or displayed on platforms such as OpenSea ”. That is, and just as a good part of the public is messing around, Globetro has invented the NFT of an NFT.

Justification for such an invention? This is what Globetro gives within the discussion space of its tool: “I have created this app because lately I see a lot of interesting NFTs selling for exorbitant amounts of money, so I wanted to create some way to create replicas of that NTF to incorporate them into my portfolio for a fraction of the original cost. It’s the same as buying a print of a famous work of art. ” Two users pose the following questions: “Is it just me, or have we come full circle on the subject of NFTs?”, And “Doesn’t this represent the end of NFTs?”



Capture of the appearance of the “NFT Replicas” tool in use (and that we have copied by right clicking on the image)

An anecdote that has given much to talk about. NFT Replicas, that way of “creating copies of your favorite NFTs with two clicks”, is not much more than an Internet joke at the moment. It currently has 35 votes on the platform when there are other products within Product Hunt that count their votes in the tens of thousands. Pages like Launching Next or Y Combinator-type forums have hardly talked about this invention. On Twitter, yes, the proposal has delighted the anti NFT public. Dare obasanjo, a well-known American technology thinker, believes that it is a case of “scammers ripping off other scammers”, and he sees it as most users do: proof of the absurdity of the “exclusivity” of this product. We talk about this new app being “a service that is based on the fact that an NFT says that you paid for a specific URL, but given that the same image can be saved in many more URLs … What do we do then?”

To use an analogy: If the clothing store is the original artist of the work and the NFT is, supposedly, the purchase receipt that legitimizes the artist, the creation we are talking about with NFT Replicas is a photo of the purchase receipt.

Print more coconuts.

“What’s the point of reintroducing scarcity into a post-scarcity world?” They are raised in the forums thanks to the ontological excuse that Globetro has provided with his idea. As our colleague Enrique Pérez explained, “the very idea of ​​the NFT, which is technologically unique, is based basically on the trust generated by the author”, so what is the point of allowing the creation of new NFTs on the same work? None, but this is not about that, but about an NFT over the NFT, over which, technically, he might not have any control, since it would not be a copy of his, say, drawing, but the purchase of it , allowing an infinite number of copying possibilities. Hence, some may end up opting to “own” a drawing at a much, much lower price: by right-clicking on the image and saving it to your computer.