The NFTs or non-fungible tokens are leaving us historic sales in this year 2021, their great year. The last one was the sale of the first edition of Wikipedia on NFT for $ 750,000 along with the iMac used by Jimmy Wales to create Wikipedia 20 years ago.

This NFT was on sale until December 15 and its starting price was $ 100. After the bid, the NFT sold for $ 750,000 (€ 662,000). It was at Christie’s, London’s historic auction house.

As you recall from Christie’s Hello, World! ‘Was the first edit that Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales made to the site’s home page after its launch on January 15, 2001. Since then, the online encyclopedia se has become the largest free information repository on the internet.

“Wikipedia is the largest body of human knowledge ever collected,” according to Peter Klarnet, a specialist at Christie’s. “It is a testament to the power that can reach crowdsourcing– Allowing billions of people to access a vast trove of information, all for free. ”

Other milestones of 2011





In August, PNG-format drawings of rocks were sold for over € 260,000 each in NFT form. One pixel, literally gray (that is, 1×1), was bought at auction for 1.36 million. It only took an hour and a half of bidding to reach this huge amount.

One day Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, wrote on the social network of his creation. It was 2006 and these platforms where we now share many things from our lives were still starting out shyly. These few words sold this year as a non-fungible token or NFT for $ 2.9 million.