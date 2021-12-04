Since last October, Nintendo Switch players can enjoy classic Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive games as part of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription + Expansion Pack, which also includes the first paid DLC of Animal Crossing New. Horizons. The current catalog of games will expand over time and we already know which will be the first game to reach the service soon, Nintendo 64 Paper Mario.

“Prepare for a thoroughly hilarious adventure, from the rainforests of Lavalava Island to the icy heights of Shiver Mountain, when Paper Mario appears in the Nintendo 64 Library – Nintendo Switch Online,” announces Nintendo (via VGC). “In Paper Mario, his vile vile, Bowser himself, has eloped with the magical Star Rod and raised Peach Castle in the sky with the help of Kammy Koopa. Who will stop it now? It’s up to Mario (and you!) To save the seven star spirits, guarded by Bowser’s chosen minions. Can you rise to the occasion and achieve a storybook ending? “

Currently, the Nintendo 64 game catalog on Nintendo Switch Online has classics such as Super Mario 64, Yoshi’s Story, Mario Kart 64, Star Fox 64 or The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of time, among many others. Paper Mario, the spin-off cut RPG by the Italian plumber, it will be just the first of several Nintendo 64 games to be added to the service soon, including Banjo-Kazooie, Pokémon Snap, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, Mario Golf and F-Zero X. There could be as many as 20 new Nintendo 64 games, a leak suggests.

It is, without a doubt, an ideal complement for the most nostalgic Nintendo Switch players who want to relive the Nintendo 64 classics, even if it is through a more expensive subscription than usual. The problem is that emulation of Nintendo 64 games does not work as well as you might expect, forcing Nintendo to apologize to the fans.