New information arrives about a WhatsApp novelty that can change the way we use the app forever.

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that aims to revolutionize your chats. The messaging app wants to introduce reactions to sent messages, so that we could reply without words to a message, simply reacting with an emoji. We already told you about this function a few months ago, but now we have new information.

As reported WABetaInfo, This new WhatsApp feature is still under development and has just included a new feature in the latest beta of the app for iOS. They have shared a screenshot that shows how we can see reactions to a message and which user is the one who has reacted with each emoji.

Reactions will be available in individual chats and group chats and everyone will be able to see who reacted to a message simply by viewing the reaction information

Furthermore, we also know that we will only be able to react to a specific message once and reactions are limited to six emojis at the moment. Currently, you can use the emojis: “I like”, “Love”, “Laughter”, “Surprised”, “Sad” and “Thank you”. Although it is possible that in the final version we will have more reactions.

As published at the time WABetainfo, these are the main functions that we will have in the WhatsApp reactions:

When you send a reaction, you can select any emoji (currently only 6).

Messages can have an infinite number of reactions, but if you have more than 999 reactions, “999+” will appear.

Everyone can see who reacted to a message.

The process for sending a reaction is end-to-end encrypted, so no one outside of the chat can see your reactions.

You can also react to messages in individual chats.

Although the function has been seen in the WhatsApp beta version for iOS, is also working on introducing it in beta WhatsApp for Android. The reactions to the messages are in development at the moment and, unfortunately, there is no release date programmed that we know about. Recently we also informed you of another WhatsApp novelty related to audio messages, there are many functions that may arrive soon.

