Just weeks after the release of Far Cry 6, Executive Producer Dan Hay has left Ubisoft after many years working on the series. From Far Cry 3. Fact that could be related to a supposed new installment of the series that would adopt the game format as a serviceAt least, that’s what journalist Jeff Grubb is implying.

“Dan Hay was supervising the next Far Cry,” says Grubba through his personal Twitter account while citing the news of the producer’s departure. «It is intended as a Far Cry live service project similar to Assassin’s Creed Infinity. ‘ It would already be two classic Ubisoft franchises that the company would try to transform into games as a service.

Of course, the French company has not commented on these statements and it is very possible that it will not. On the contrary, a few months ago he did have to acknowledge the development of Assassin’s Creed Infinity. This project would have different game proposals and different settings in a single live service framework. In the same way that the Far Cry franchise could do with the different scenarios where the saga has taken place, even easier for being a shooter. Imagine standalone experiences set in the savannah of Far Cry 2, the jungle of Far Cry 3, or the deep america of Far Cry 5.

It’s also unclear if Ubisoft intends to take all of its major franchises down the games-as-a-service path from now on, but Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry are two big enough brands to raise the question. We will see for the next few years. Assassin’s Creed Infinity targets 2024, this supposed Far Cry project has no estimated release date yet.