The new Apple Silicon processors, the M1 Pro and M1 Max, are proving to be one of the most powerful SoCs today. The next generation, however, promises to make an even bigger leap. According to a new report from The Information, future ARM chips that the company develops for its Macs and MacBook Pros will be manufactured on a 3 nanometer architecture and will arrive with up to 40 cores.

The roadmap for Apple Silicon processors begins with what could be the M2 or M2 Pro chip. This SoC, initially, will be integrated into MacBook Pros and Mac desktops released from next year. In this case, it is expected that the 5-nanometer architecture of the manufacturer TSMC will be maintained, but with an improved process that will allow the inclusion of more cores and, therefore, a higher performance compared to current Apple chips.

The next Mac Pro would arrive with a slightly improved M1 Max chip, “with at least two matrices”, assures the source. It suggests, therefore, that the team could be announced next year.

The third-generation Apple Silicon chips coming to the next MacBook Pros

It will not be until 2023 when the jump in performance compared to current SoCs is really important. The third generation Apple Silicon processors would arrive with a new manufacturing process in 3 nanometers, also thanks to TSMC, the main chip supplier for the Cupertino company.

This processor, in particular, would include up to 40 cores, considerably improving performance compared to the M1 Max chip in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. The current models, remember, have a graphics performance of up to 32 cores. Precisely, the third-generation ARM chip will debut in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros that are released from 2023, as well as in the high-end Macs.

On the other hand, the company could present a slightly lower version of the aforementioned third-generation Apple Silicon processor. This, in particular, it would be designed for a future MacBook Air. Meanwhile, TSMC will continue with a process of miniaturization of processors. The goal is to manufacture 2nm chips from 2024, as revealed Nikkei Asia.