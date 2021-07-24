Juanes customized a Levi’s trucker jacket to celebrate the release of his album Origenes.

Recognized worldwide, the Colombian singer Juanes is an ambassador of Latin rock. For this reason, to celebrate the launch of his album Origen has joined the Levi’s brand to work on the customization of its emblematic Trucker Jacket, which has been part of great moments in the history of rockers, artists and philanthropists. This customization includes nine embroidered patches and a silk-screen print design on the back of the jacket, the brainchild of Colombian designer and Juanes follower, Tavo Garavato; each of them represent their ORIGIN, as well as the most important moments in their life and musical career; his tastes, passions and the journey he has taken to be who he is today. This jacket is a special edition and an exclusive model limited to 150 units that will also have a nib numbered from 01 to 150. The customized Trucker Jacket will not be for sale and will only be delivered in Latin America to friends of the singer-songwriter, artists and media. The packagingIt will be personalized by the graphic artist and is inspired by the famous cases used to protect musical instruments on tour.

Huawei introduces the new FreeBuds 4 hearing aids

The new Huawei FreeBuds 4.

After almost two years of continuous investment in research, development and technical expertise, Huawei introduces the new HUAWEI FreeBuds 4, as a new benchmark in comfort for open-fit Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). These new headphones feature Adaptive Ear Matching (AEM) noise cancellation technology that ensures that the microphones pick up ambient noise with much more precision, reaching industry-leading levels and improving effectively in different usage scenarios. On the other hand, the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 provide various connection functions, such as proximity linking, linking through shared information in the cloud, dual device connection, and the Audio Connectivity Center. Those interested can already find them in presale at a price of 2,999 pesos in Huawei’s online store.

HP and its line of premium computers

HP EliteBook 800 G8 series PC.

Created with business men and women in mind, the HP Elitebook series of PCs feature a lightweight, flexible design that offers excellent connectivity and collaboration capabilities. Available with 13.3, 14, and 15.6-inch diagonal displays, the HP EliteBook 800 G8 series feature a long-lasting battery and NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics for maximum performance. They also have the option of quick recharge and instant activation. The HP EliteBook x360 830 G8 features a 13.3-inch diagonal touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge to accommodate the way users create, connect, and collaborate. The rechargeable HP Active Pen G3 digital pen has a proximity alert that alerts the user when they move away from it.