Don Julio takes off his hat once more

(Courtesy)



For Tequila Don Julio, this 2021 presents a new chapter of its campaign, “Me Quito El Sombrero”, in which it exalts, honors, recognizes and celebrates the resilient spirit of Mexicans. On this occasion, it presents a tribute to the invaluable artisan work as well as the beautiful traditions of our country with a special edition whose bottle is dressed with Wixárika (Huichol) art. This exclusive series, of which there will only be 1,200 bottles, will be available at the Cuerno and Mochomos restaurants of Grupo Costeño.

Fauchon arrives in Mexico

(Courtesy)



From the hand of El Palacio de Hierro, the French brand Fauchon, specialized in chocolates, desserts, gifts and teas, has arrived in Mexico. In spaces within El Palacio de Hierro Perisur and Santa Fé, this reference of contemporary French gourmet food offers an exclusive experience to diners based on its five universes: gourmet, cellar, pastry, tea and pastry.

Beats launches a limited edition of its Flex headphones from Fragment

(Courtesy)



Beats has announced a limited edition Beats Flex in a minimalist, black design, featuring the iconic fragment logo on one earbud and its namesake logo on the other. This release is the first official collaboration to feature the Beats Flex, stemming from fragment founder Hiroshi Fujiwara naming them his favorite product from the Beats portfolio. “The design inspiration is a continuation of our latest collaboration as I still believe that there is nothing as sophisticated and refined as the color black,” added Hiroshi Fujiwara. “My favorites are the Beats Flex, as I like the lightness of the neckband for listening to music. I hope people can wear and use them on a daily basis.”

Alladín arrives at the Telcel theater in Mexico City

(Courtesy)



After a year and a half of having lowered the curtain to protect everyone’s health, Broadway is finally back in the country and Aladdin is one of the first bets for it. This staging is based on the animated film of the same name that won two Oscars in the categories of Best Soundtrack and Best Original Song. A Whole New World. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, the show features music by eight-time Tony Award winner and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies and The Little Shop of Horrors). Lyrics are by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast and The little Mermaid); from three-time Tony Award winner and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Avoid, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer) who is also responsible for the script. Direction and choreography are by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Coupled with these credentials, the presence of an endearing tropicalization of trending themes and emotionality, Aladdin is one of the season’s must-see bets.

Zingara presents its Beyond collection

(Courtesy)



Beyond, the new collection of the Zingara brand, was presented at the SLS hotel in Cancun, revisiting some of its classic silhouettes and incorporating the language of new trends. For this proposal, the accent is on the durability of the garments, as a reflection of sustainability for those who value it. The designs take up the bohemian and fresh essence in relaxed silhouettes, which unite iconic shapes with accessories that provide more sophisticated touches. Motifs such as the geographical relief of the land and the reinterpretation of the tie-dye technique are key in the looks. The sheer fabrics are incorporated in cuts that evoke the expansion and deconstruction of the boundaries of the Hydra, Gienah, Crux, Dyphda, Ara, Elara and Musca lines.