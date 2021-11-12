The company has been revealing during this November 12 several news related to different projects. These include news both in television format and for cinemas. Although the event can only be seen by those who have the service, each announcement has considerable value: several of the projects are among the most anticipated within the industry.

Although one of Disney’s bets since its launch has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during this day there will be all kinds of announcements. The company dedicates this day to disseminating and presenting both new projects and those that already have more time in its content catalog. Some of the early news have to do with The ice Age, Baymax! and Greg’s diary.

These types of events work to mark agendas within the release calendars and promote those productions that, for one reason or another, are not on the radar. Next, we group the different launches, news and presentations that Disney Plus is announcing during this day.

Disney Plus announcements on Disney + Day 2021

The novelties presented are the following:

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild

There will be a new movie within the franchise of The ice Age. On this occasion, it is a story inspired by some secondary characters, set in the Jurassic period. It will premiere on January 28.

Baymax!

Disney Plus announced a series inspired by the protagonist of Big hero 6. The premiere of this production is estimated for american summer next year.

Cheaper by the dozen

Steve Martin will be the protagonist of this family comedy. Its premiere is scheduled for March 2022.

Disenchanted

It is a sequel to Nice to meet you (Kevim Lima, 2007). That movie was a success at the time, within its target audience. Now Disney Plus relives part of its history with this sequel. It will be released during the American fall of 2022.

