The Jeep Grand Cherokee L 2022 was presented almost a year ago, just starting the current year 2021 that we are about to end. One of the largest SUVs of the American brand, and a more spacious option in the model. Looking ahead to 2022, the model will receive a new touch screen on the right side of the dashboard, specific for the passenger.

The more screens inside new cars, the better. That is the majority opinion of manufacturers, the perfect hook to attract customers who enjoy the most sophisticated and advanced technology, a section that Alfa Romeo has publicly denied. Practically, the only brand that has dared to go against the current in this field, and the only one from Stellantis that has manifested itself in this line.

The American brand prepares an advanced optional infotainment system for its largest model, the variant of the Grand Cherokee in which seven passengers can travel with a superb level of interior space, so the Jeep Grand Cherokee L 2022 it will have a total of five screens next year. Competitor of the BMW X7 in the United States, Jeep is ready to throw the house out the window and offer an advanced multimedia platform for second row passengers, each with their own touch screen high resolution.

The suggestive interior of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L with a third touch screen on the dashboard

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L will be more sophisticated

Something common when we talk about models of the stature of Munich and the new Range Rover, whose attention and pampering to passengers is practically essential. But Jeep won’t stop there, because the Jeep Grand Cherokee L will add another new screen on the dashboard, in the purest style of the Porsche Taycan. The driver’s passenger will no longer have to reach for the center console display, as they will have their own hand right in front of them.

Of course it won’t be a cheap optiona, but the screen itself will not be small either, as it will have a size of 10.3 inches and will have a special filter so that the driver cannot see what is being displayed, avoiding distractions. One of the great novelties of the 2022 model that can be mounted on the most complete equipment levels of the range, the “Limited”, “Overland” and “Summit”.

A model, and an option that will not reach Europe, and that will only be sold on the other side of the Atlantic. Even so, if five screens – four touch screens and the one in the instrument panel – suppose you an arsenal, we can tell you that there are few and that there is still a model that can be configured with no less than seven screens on board. It is also from the leading American firm in off-road vehicles, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer.