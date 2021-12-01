After the success it had last year, this 2021 Zara repeats and launches an Advent Calendar again loaded with surprises beauty With which it tempts us beautifully since it is not only cute on the outside, but also on the inside in each of the little drawers it has.





With a minimalist style, following the line of the previous one, we open this closet and we have 24 jewels that are more ideal for each one of perfumes, candles, creams, lotions, gels and, be careful, an unpublished fragrance that will be the last product to be opened, on the 24th.





Thus, we find from the Joe Malone fragrances that he launched a few days ago to others that we already knew, eagerly awaiting the one who will be the new signing. Specifically, the perfumes in the 15 ml version. Ideal to carry in your bag are:

Zara Olfactive / Nº 05 Gracefully Madrid Edp

Zara Olfactive / Nº 04 Fashionably London Edp

Zara Olfactive / Nº 01 Energetically New York Edp

Zara Olfactive / Nº 06 Elegantly Tokyo Edp

Zara Olfactive / Nº 07 Creatively Shanghai Edp

Zara Olfactive / No. 03 Magnificently Dubai Edp

Zara Olfactive / Nº 02 Stunningly Venice Edp

Zara Olfactive / No. 08 Boldly Seoul Edp





We also have candles which, I assure you, are totally addictive:

Zara Emotions Vetiver Pamplemousse Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Waterlily Tea Dress Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Ebony Wood Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Amalfi Sunray Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Tubereuse Noir Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Fleur D´Oranger Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Fleur De Patchouli Aromatic Candle

Zara Emotions Bohemian Bluebells Aromatic Candle





And, also, hand creams, body creams, as well as a wide variety of gels.

Zara Olfactive / Nº 06 Elegantly Tokyo Fragranced Hand And Body Cream

Zara Olfactive / No. 08 Boldly Seoul Fragranced Hand And Body Cream

Zara Olfactive / Nº 05 Gracefully Madrid Fragranced Hand And Body Cream

Zara Olfactive / Nº 04 Fashionably London Fragranced Hand And Body Cream

Zara Olfactive / No. 08 Boldly Seoul Fragranced Hand And Body Wash

Zara Olfactive / Nº 06 Elegantly Tokyo Fragranced Hand And Body Wash

Zara Olfactive / Nº 05 Gracefully Madrid Fragranced Hand And Body Wash

Zara Olfactive / Nº 04 Fashionably London Fragranced Hand And Body Wash

Zara Grapefruit Incense Edp

As for the price, it is 99.95 euros and we have no doubts that it will be sold out just as quickly as last year.

Photos | Zara