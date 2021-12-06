

12/06/2021 On at 07:22 CET



Seven seasons it has cost NYCFC to lift a trophy. Stars like Pirlo, Lampard or David Villabut it had to be the Brazilian Sizes Magno the one that got the goal that crowned them, for the first time since its foundation, champions.

New York City FC is already the best team in the MLS Eastern Conference after beating Philadelphia Union by 1 to 2 at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania. A title that guarantees them the visitor’s place in the MLS Cup on December 11 at the Providence Park stadium in Portland (Oregon), against the Portland Timbers.

Union began the clash with the sensitive casualties of up to eleven footballers due to a coronavirus outbreak, nine of them key in the schemes of Jim Curtin, including five undisputed starters and two goalkeepers, including their captain, Alejandro Bedoya and his starting goalkeeper, Andre blake.

A first half without much action did not finish deciding until, at meeting time, and when the stadium began to wake up from the siesta, Callens threw a ball into his own goal trying to avoid Kacper Przybylko’s goal from Gazdag’s pass, overtaking the locals.

But the ‘cityzen’ team was agile, even without its scorer Valentín Castellanos, and in just a little over a minute tied by way of Moralez, and put all the cards back on the table.

From that moment on, Ronny Delia’s men believed their superiority and, without lack of scares, two minutes from the end of regulation time came the goal from Talles Magno Bacelar Martins which placed them at the top of the east. Oliver’s lumpy mistake Mbaizo on clearance he left the ball free to Thórarinsson, who placed the pass at the foot of the Brazilian, only for him to have to push it.

NYCFC will fight for the first MLS title in its history, in Delia’s second year, although the team still remembers the foundations that Barça built Domenec Torrent. The Timbers, this year’s kings of the west, await in the final.