With the beginning of the year there are three important news that reach the shops and that affect the products you buy from now on.

With the turn of the year there are always some changes that add to our lives. Already We are not talking about promises or purposes, but about legislative changes that the same affect the DGT as the purchases you make from now on.

This is sometimes bad news, but it is not the case for consumers who from today you will experience some news in your purchases, starting with an extension of the guarantee. Any product you buy now will have 3 years warranty and no 2 as usual.

But as reported by the OCU, there will be another novelty that will also be very satisfactory for those who are going to buy some electronic equipment now or in the near future and that affects parts availability.



From this moment on, “manufacturers must ensure the spare parts for their products for 10 years, and not for 5 years, as up to now“, informs the OCU.

If you buy a mobile, computer, television or any appliance, by law you will have the possibility of repairing it for at least a decade.

The reasons that have driven this change are various and affect different aspects, such as the consumer rights or those who are in favor of sustainability. Repair before changing, that is the idea that you want to convey.

In addition, we must add a third good news for consumers and that affects the test time for compliance. This is also lengthened and can be returned in two years and not in six months limit as before.

Three-year warranty, ten with replacement parts and two under warrantyIt is important that you note these rights that you will now have as a consumer and that they are the first good news of 2022 in the sector.