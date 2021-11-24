If we make a list with the companies that have a catalog of products of the most varied, Xiaomi has a secure place. Smartphones, tablets, televisions, smartbands and smartboxes, headphones, and more, have been a constant in the presentations of the Chinese brand in recent years. And now the company has confirmed that its new sound bar will be available in Spain very soon: the Xiaomi Sound Bar 3.1 ch.

It comes with a sober, but attractive design. It also promises an interesting number of functions at a very attractive price. It may not be the most complete or sophisticated soundbar on the market, but it can be an interesting alternative for those who want get more out of the audio experience watching a movie, listening to music, or playing video games.

The Xiaomi Sound Bar 3.1 ch measures 86 centimeters long by 11.5 wide, and has a height of only 6 centimeters. According to the manufacturer, the size allows it to be placed in front of a television without causing obstructions, or directly mounted on the wall. The Xiaomi soundbar is presented in black, with metallic finishes on the front and the back, and includes an OLED panel near one end.

Xiaomi’s new soundbar wants to stand out for its versatility

Image: Xiaomi

If we get into the slightly more technical section, the Xiaomi Sound Bar 3.1 ch offers us seven speakers. Six of them – three tweeters and three other full-range ones – are in the soundbar itself, while Xiaomi also incorporates a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. It can be discreetly placed in the room for a more immersive end result. According to the Chinese brand, combined they offer a maximum output power of 430 W.

It is clear that Xiaomi intends to experiment in the market with an accessible and versatile soundbar. There shines the support for Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual: X Sound, and the inclusion of seven modes: Standard, Cinema, Music, Games, News, Night and AI Sound. While in the connectivity section, the inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 and an NFC chip stands out; the latter makes it easier to connect an Android smartphone to the sound bar.

Finally, mention that the new Xiaomi soundbar includes HDMI input and output, coaxial and optical inputs, and a USB port. It is also worth noting that the Xiaomi Sound Bar 3.1 ch allows quick or advanced adjustments to the audio settings with a remote control.

Price and availability

The new Xiaomi soundbar will be available in Spain from the end of next December with a price of 279 euros. In the coming weeks, the Chinese brand will surely announce the specific launch date.