Xiaomi is one of the manufacturers that has the most different ranges of products around the world. In addition to mobile tablets or computers, it also has a wide range of Smart TVs that are a complete success wherever they go. Today we bring you the new Xiaomi Smart TV at an incredible price on Amazon. Maybe it’s too late for a Christmas gift, but you can always give this television for Reyes or make a gift for yourself.

Xiaomi Smart TV P1 32 Inch

A 32-inch television with HD LED display HD with realistic images and vivid colors that provides an immersive experience with which to enjoy your favorite movies or series. It has a remote control with two microphones and a direct access to Prime Video and Netflix and triple HD tuner for DVB-S2, DVB-C and DVB-T2.

We found a bezel-less design to achieve a unique viewing experience as it offers a screen-to-body ratio. Thanks to the integration of Chromecast and Miracast we can get the most out of this Smart TV by transmitting content from our smartphone or tablet to the TV. The 5W stereo speakers They provide an audio experience with which we can enjoy immersive and cinematic sound thanks to Dolby Audio and DTS-HD decoding for powerful 3D sound.