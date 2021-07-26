Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3: these are all its news

After leaking practically all its features, Xiaomi has officially announced its new, a new generation that comes together with a new more powerful engine, a new braking system and also new colors.

As a great novelty, the new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 adds a motor of 600W able to climb hills with up to 16º slope. In addition, it is capable of offering a maximum speed of up to 25km / h.

But it does not finish here. This new generation adds other novelties such as a new mode «Sleep mode»Which will allow us to protect your battery when it is below 30% and has not been used for several days.

Likewise, among the novelties of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 we find a 7,650mAh battery capable of giving one toautonomy of up to 30 km. In addition, it also comes with new safety features including a braking system regenerative anti-blocking E-ABS and a new dual pad rear disc brake.

Beyond that, this new electric scooter has a new folding system in just 3 seconds and two new color variants: one in black with blue details and the other in gray / white with orange details.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3

The Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 will go on sale in Spain in the coming days and its launch price will be 449.99 euros. Perhaps a somewhat high price but according to all its novelties.