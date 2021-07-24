The new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 is here: more power and a new blue color

Quite quietly, Xiaomi has launched its new, a new model thatand through which we have discovered all its characteristics, until they are made official through its presentation.

As a great novelty, this new generation of the famous Xiaomi electric scooter brings with it greater power, enough to climb slopes with up to 16º slope. In addition, it has also been aesthetically renewed, ditching the orange accents to make way for a new blue color.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3, its main features

It should be noted that the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 has not yet been officially presented, but it can be accessed from applications such as Xiaomi Home where we can discover certain features. Among these we find a new 600W motor capable of offering a speed of up to 25km / h and enough power to climb slopes with a 16º incline.

In addition, the new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 has a battery of 7,650mAh able to offer a autonomy of up to 30Km. As a novelty, now a new mode is added «Sleep mode»Capable of protecting the battery once it is below 30% for more than 15 days without use.

Beyond that, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 will have 8.5-inch wheels incorporating a larger brake disc on the rear wheel and an E-ABS anti-lock braking system on the front wheel. All of this is combined with afregenerative reindeer or KERS capable of transforming part of its kinetic energy into electrical energy.

Likewise, the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 adds a new design where its details are dressed in blue and a new folding system. The latter helps us to considerably reduce its dimensions in just 3 seconds.

Price and availability

At the moment, it is unknown when the new Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3 will be officially launched for sale. Even so, everything indicates that it will be on July 26 at the launch event that Xiaomi has already announced. In terms of price, platforms such as PowerPlanetOnline they already have this new scooter at a price of 399 euros.