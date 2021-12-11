The new Wonder Woman game will use the Nemesis System

Yesterday during The Game Awards 2021 a new game was announced starring Wonder Woman. The title in question is being developed by Monolith Productions, authors of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel. Well, the Nemesis System introduced in these two games will return for this new production of the Amazon.

Although the trailer did not give many details about it, its official description confirms the inclusion of the Nemesis System:

“This open-world action single-player game will introduce a new story set in the DC Universe and allow players to become Diana of Themyscira to unite their Amazon family and the humans of the modern world. Powered by the Nemesis System, players will be able to forge deep connections with allies and enemies as they progress from heroic fighter to worthy leader. “

Presumably this feature has already been improved since we last saw it in Shadow of war. Nowadays, Monolith Productions He is still hiring for the project, so it is to be assumed that there is still a while for us to have it in our hands.

Editor’s note: The Nemesis System was definitely one of the highlights of those games. Without him, I think neither of these two titles would have been as memorable and would have remained as just “other Assassin’s Creed clones”.

Via: Youtube