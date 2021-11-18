The most common in this case are Home edition, Pro or Enterprise, but that does not mean that they are the only ones. Those who wish to have official support from the firm longer in time, opt for the LTSC edition. It should be mentioned first of all that this offers us 5 years of updates for our equipment.

We tell you all this because it has just been released Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021. That is why it is now available for download and installation with interesting news. It is worth mentioning that this new version is based on Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019, although its characteristics are equivalent to those of version 21H2 recently sent by Microsoft. In this way we can have an operating system with a life cycle much higher than usual. This means that we will have five years of support. Thus, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 will receive support until next year 2026 by Microsoft.

And not only that, since after installing this new version of which we are talking about OS, we can already benefit from the new functions that it integrates. To give you an idea of ​​everything we are talking about, below, we are going to tell you the most important news that you can find in Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021.