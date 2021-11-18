When choosing an operating system for our computer, in most cases some version of Microsoft’s Windows. However, what we should also know is that we have several different editions to choose from.
The most common in this case are Home edition, Pro or Enterprise, but that does not mean that they are the only ones. Those who wish to have official support from the firm longer in time, opt for the LTSC edition. It should be mentioned first of all that this offers us 5 years of updates for our equipment.
We tell you all this because it has just been released Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021. That is why it is now available for download and installation with interesting news. It is worth mentioning that this new version is based on Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019, although its characteristics are equivalent to those of version 21H2 recently sent by Microsoft. In this way we can have an operating system with a life cycle much higher than usual. This means that we will have five years of support. Thus, Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 will receive support until next year 2026 by Microsoft.
And not only that, since after installing this new version of which we are talking about OS, we can already benefit from the new functions that it integrates. To give you an idea of everything we are talking about, below, we are going to tell you the most important news that you can find in Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021.
What’s new available in Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021
It is Microsoft itself that has unveiled these new functions that it has integrated into this particular edition of the operating system. We are going to list the most outstanding ones below:
- Improvements in the function of System Guard for SMM firmware protection
- The security application now includes protection history such as folder access locks, or offline scan actions of Windows Defender.
- Bitlocker and Mobile Device Management in Azure Active Directory will have better password protection thanks to the key-rolling function.
- New features available for the operating system firewall.
- An integrated Internet Protocol or IPsec security system has been integrated so that network communications are authenticated end-to-end.
- The firewall event logs.
- Extended protection against ransomware, credential misuse, and eternal storage attacks is here.
- Improved support for non-ASCII file paths is included.
- We will have an Application Guard extension for Google Chrome and Firefox.
- Dynamic navigation support from Application Guard for Edge.
- Passwordless login for Microsoft accounts.
- Windows Hello for Business now supports Azure Hybrid Active Directory.
- Support has been added for security based on virtualization to ensure biometric authentication.
- Support for using multiple cameras to access the operating system.
- New notification icon when applications use the microphone.
All these news that we comment on, both related to the security as with Windows 10 functionality, they are now available for download and installation