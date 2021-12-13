WhatsApp continues to include new features to improve the privacy and security of its users. The company has made some major changes to how the classic is displayed Last connection Y online, automatically limiting who can see this information although we already have this option activated in the privacy options.

It is an option that works on the WhatsApp server side, so that the user does not have to do anything, since it is an automatic privacy barrier which limits who can see the last connection if the user hasn’t chatted with that person in a while.

This new WhatsApp functionality works above the privacy options, so the friends or family with whom we usually talk will continue to be under the classic privacy options. It is not only a measure to prevent those who have the contact information on the agenda but do not talk to him can see the connection information, it also limits at a stroke the third-party apps that until now could use this information to spy on the user.

Goodbye to WhatsApp ‘spy’ apps

The truth is that it is not a functionality that has been officially announced, but in the face of user complaints that she could not see the connection information of some of her contacts, WhatsApp support confirmed its existence:

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t sent one message between you, last seen / online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOA – PsyColette (@NiHaolain) December 7, 2021

Until this moment, many third-party apps available on both iOS and Android would allow you to bypass WhatApp’s privacy restriction somewhat of the last connection and spy on the user collecting this information. With this change, if you have not had a conversation with a contact, their connection information will not be visible. And in both directions, both for the receiver and for the sender of the message. Since those third-party apps work without having an active chat, they can no longer see when you are online.

Nevertheless, classic privacy options are still active. So if you cannot see the connection information of your contacts with whom you have already chatted, it is because they have enabled the privacy setting that limits the information of who is or is not online.