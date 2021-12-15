WhatsApp It has become one of the leading instant messaging platforms in the segment and the constant presentation of updates is relevant, due to the intense use made of the app, so now we know about its new function, which will save you from embarrassment for sending a reckless voice memo.

Communication through audio notes has become very important in recent times, due to the practicality of being able to do it at certain times, so new functions related to this content format are tremendously relevant.

Don’t send a bad voice note

The preview is an extremely popular concept in the digital market and refers to the option that digital platforms give you to be able to review the content before publishing it.

This option comes to WhatsApp by allowing you to see the content that you are going to publish before sending a voice note. All this has been revealed by the platform itself through Twitter and confirms what sites like WaBetaInfo They advanced at the time, when they warned that this type of actions would be carried out within the app.

As part of these updates, announced for all operating systems, as well as devices in which WhatsApp has a presence, you only have to start with the audio recording, as has been done so far, what changes is that you must slide your finger towards the upper part, so that in this way the hands-free mode is activated and later you can press the square button “stop” and you can hear your audio before sending it.

The updates that come to the app give you the opportunity to improve strategies from which it becomes important to understand the market and not only that, to innovate within it.

Due to this, it is tremendously important to understand what is worth and what is not, when it comes to communication in the market, where one aspect is tremendously important and is the one that has to do with the way in which brands involve the consumer with better experiences today. day. The WhatsApp update is now available in Mexico on Android and Web.

They’re not mistakes, they’re rehearsals. Now you can preview your voice messages before you hit send. pic.twitter.com/ohnEVrGTvD – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) December 14, 2021

