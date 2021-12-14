In our case we have been able to play Warzone from an Xbox Series S, and the textures of buildings, vegetation and different elements of the map did not load correctly, resulting in a horrible aspect of the landscape, making visibility very difficult when identifying enemies.

The Pacific island presents us with a quite striking location, where the vegetation takes a lot of prominence, contrary to the Verdansk map, where the arid and dry terrain prevailed in all seasons. DE first looks great, however, the problem that many users are experiencing comes when you jump on the ground and explore it. And it is that everything looks terrible.

As you can see in the images that we leave you below, the textures of the map did not finish loading correctly, only appearing when we got completely close to the object in question. Something that annoys a lot when it comes to continuously checking if we have enemies nearby, since annoying “pop-ups” are produced that constantly distract the player’s attention. A horror.

Graphics problems in Warzone: this sounds familiar

The launch of the new era in Warzone has brought graphical problems very similar to those that the Verdanks map already suffered in its early days. Those who were able to test the famous battle royale map already suffered these graphical errors that did not allow loading all the textures of the map, so it is most likely that a patch will soon arrive to correct the possible problems that are causing this discomfort.

At the moment, the only solution proposed by Raven Software is the deactivation of streaming textures, an option that you can select in the options menu, within the “Graphics” tab. Disabling this option will force the game to use the textures stored in the console’s memory, so if you have the high resolution pack downloaded you will see everything perfectly.

It works? Apparently it seems to be a solution that does work on PlayStation, although it is not something that has served us too much in an Xbox Series S, since the problem kept appearing.

Warzone without textures: many affected users

The gaming community has not been slow to comment on everything that happened, and there are obviously already memes about it. Many players are affected by the lack of textures in the game, so the response from Raven Software should not take too long. We will see if in the first weekend of life for Caldera we will receive an update that puts an end to this annoying problem. So it is impossible to play Warzone!