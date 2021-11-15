This summer Digital Extremes revealed a few news related to Warframe, including the expansion The New War, on which it assured that it would arrive sometime this year and it will, because it has just confirmed that it will be in December when the one that promises will be available be the greatest narrative expansion you have received the game.

Already at the time he practically let it fall that he was going to throw the house out the window with her, especially since it will continue to narrate the events of the main story at the same time that it will solve some plots that have been building in this universe throughout the years. last years. What’s more, in the spectacular presentation trailer that has come to light, you can get an idea of ​​what it will bring.

To be laying the ground until everything that lies ahead next month, On November 16, the Prime Resurgence event will begin, with which we can awaken the Vanguard Prime with the help of Varzia, who has the ability to recreate warframes and Prime weapons with the power of Aya and the Royal Aya. So players can fortify their arsenal with a variety of Primes to deal with future threats.

However, Varzia’s abilities are very limited and the availability of Prime weapons and warframes will change every week, as you can check by clicking here. For the rest, Digital Extremes is preparing an event for November 30 in which the exact date on which the expansion of The New War will be released will be confirmed and in which we will also be able to see a new cinematic preview.