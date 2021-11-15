In Volvo’s German configurator, the imminent renovation of its first electric SUV has appeared by surprise. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge makes an appearance with new design elements that will allow you to catch up and, above all, boost your sales in Europe.

Is it time to upgrade Volvo’s first series-production electric car? The commercial journey of new Volvo XC40 Recharge With totally electric mechanics, it started in Spanish territory relatively recently. The greenest option in the XC40 range began its production process at the end of the turbulent year 2020 marked by the pandemic.

Despite the assault on the European dealerships of the 100% electric variant of the Volvo XC40

It is still very recent, Volvo has some very ambitious plans in its hands for this model. Some plans that go through introducing a set-up that serves as a boost for the sales you are obtaining. And it is that the XC40 Recharge fights in a segment where the competition is voracious.

On the left the XC40 Recharge from the German configurator. On the right the model available in Spain

In Volvo’s German configurator, the new Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022. That’s right, just go to the configurator on the official Volvo Germany website to find out what the exterior design of the electric XC40 has changed. It is true that there have been no radical changes, but it is enough to pay a little attention to discover what is new in this regard.

We have made a small visual comparison in which you can see what the new XC40 Recharge that is available in the German configurator looks like and the model that can still be found in the Spanish configurator. The main changes affect the front light clusters, which slightly change their outer shape while the light signature maintains the characteristic design.

Another change that will take place has to do with the place where, depending on the version, the front fog lights are integrated. The trims have been redesigned

to adopt a more horizontal layout as well as striking. At the rear there are no relevant changes.

At the rear of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge there are no relevant changes

The autonomy of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022



Volvo’s German configurator shows a XC40 Recharge electric range composed of three levels of finish. You can choose between Core, Plus and Ultimate finishes. In addition, the brand continues to propose two engines that offer a fairly similar range and, in both cases, above the 400-kilometer barrier on a single charge.

Those interested in getting the XC40 Recharge have at their disposal a simpler front-wheel drive version powered by a single 231 hp engine and 330 Nm of maximum torque. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 160 km / h. Declares a range of 424 km.

One step above is the all-wheel drive version with two engines that develop a total power of 408 hp and 660 Nm of maximum torque. It can complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 4.9 seconds and the top speed reaches 180 km / h. The autonomy is 418 km.