Volkswagen has opened the configurator for its new electric SUV in Germany. The new Volkswagen ID.5 already has prices. A model that has burst onto the scene hand in hand with a very interesting high-performance GTX variant. It will hit dealerships in 2022 and will be manufactured in Zwickau.

The new Volkswagen ID.5 it is ready to experience its commercial launch throughout Europe. The Volkswagen’s first 100% electric SUV Coupe it can already be configured in Germany. All the details of the ID.5 range for that market have been uncovered. Levels of finish, equipment, engines, and what is more important, their prices.

Volkswagen has also opened the configurator of the most performance and exclusive variant of its new electric, the Volkswagen ID.5 GTX. The second member of the fledgling GTX family will carry out its assault on European dealerships hand in hand ID.5 in a truly important simultaneous launch to boost sales of the range ID. by Volkswagen.

To see the first units of the ID.5 and ID.5 GTX in our market we will have to wait until next year 2022. The series production process of both models will be carried out in the facilities that Volkswagen has in Zwickau (Germany ).

The range and equipment of the new Volkswagen ID.5

If we venture into the German configurator of the new ID.5 we will realize that the range is structured in three trim levels: Pro, Pro Performance and GTX. From the completion we will find a really wide endowment. We list below the featured standard equipment:

Ambient lighting system with 10 colors

Front armrests

Adjustable driver’s seat height

Multifunction steering wheel with touch controls

Driver fatigue detector

Speed ​​limiter

Emergency braking assistant “Front Assist” with pedestrian and cyclist detection

Lane Keeping Assistant

Traffic sign recognition

USB Type-C connections

App-Connect system with App-Connect Wireless for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

DAB + digital radio receiver

Discover Pro navigation system

Radio Ready 2 Discover Max

Climatronic air conditioner

Keyless start system

Heated and electrically adjustable and folding exterior rear view mirrors

Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function

LED taillights

LED headlights with high beam assist

19-inch alloy wheels

Tire pressure sensor

E-Sound system

Car2X

Driving profile selector

Power windows

Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and front center)

Mode 3 type 2 charging cable

Emergency call system

The new Volkswagen ID.5 GTX has all-wheel drive and produces a power of 299 hp

The autonomy of the new Volkswagen ID.5



Leaving aside the trim levels and available equipment, which is not something minor, without a doubt what is really important, since it is an electric vehicle, lies in the propulsion system. The new ID.5 is available with two engines, both rear-wheel drive. The access option develops 128 kW (174 hp) and 310 Nm of maximum torque. And a step above is the model of 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm.

The new ID.5 declares a autonomy of 521 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The chosen engine does not matter. And in the same way the maximum speed is limited to 160 km / h. The “heart” of the ID.5 is a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery.

Volkswagen ID.5 prices in Germany

Motorization Pro Pro Performance GTX 128 kW (174 hp) 77 kWh RWD € 46,515 – – 150 kW (204 hp) 77 kWh RWD – € 47,550 – 220 kW (299 hp) 77 kWh AWD – – € 53,615

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

This is the interior of the new Volkswagen ID.5

Last but not least, we have the new ID.5 GTX. It also equips the aforementioned 77 kWh battery but in this case, its propulsion system is improved with a second motor that acts on the front axle. In this way it achieves an all-wheel drive configuration. The total power is 220 kW (299 hp) and 310 Nm. Its autonomy is 491 km and it can reach a maximum speed of 180 km / h respectively.