Manufacturers such as Xiaomi or Huawei have been betting on mobile phones for some time with a back in bright and colorful tones that change slightly in color when the light falls on them, but the new Vivo proposal goes a step further. The Asian company has announced in India the new Vivo V23 and V23 Pro, two smartphones with good specifications, but that stand out, above all, for their rear part that completely changes color.

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro are available in two finishes: black and Sunshine Gold. The latter is undoubtedly the most interesting. The finish can go from a golden tone to a bluish and greenish tone after 30 seconds in sunlight. According to the company, this is possible thanks to a material that has taken years to develop and manufacture, and in part, it is possible thanks to the fluorite glass that is included in the back, which also offers a matte finish.

The color change is carried out on the entire back of the terminal, except in the module where the cameras are located, since it is made of a different material. The blue and green tones that are achieved only by exposing the terminal to the rays of the sun. They are only available, yes, for up to 6 minutes. Afterwards, the golden finish is the protagonist again.

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro bring back the classic notch

Beyond the curious rear, the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro include very common specifications in mid-range and high-end smartphones. They have a 6.44-inch screen in the cheapest variant and 6.56 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz in the top model, processors MediaTek 920 and MediaTek 1200 with up to 12 GB of RAM and a 4,200 and 4,300 mAh battery for the base model and the Pro version respectively.

Regarding the photographic section, both terminals have a total of five lenses distributed between the front and the back. The two with the same configuration, but with different resolution. The Vivo V23, for example, features a 64-megapixel primary sensor, while that of the Pro model is 108 megapixels. They coincide, yes, in the wide-angle lenses, which are 8 megapixels, and in the macro camera, 2 megapixels of resolution in both cases.

The two remaining lenses are located on the front, in a notch that seemed to be extinct on Android phones, but that the manufacturer has recovered to opt for greater versatility when it comes to taking selfies or making video calls. Specifically, the front lenses of the Vivo V23 and V23 Pro have a 50 megapixel primary sensor. Also a second 8 megapixel camera with a 105 degree angle, for more panoramic selfies.

Price and availability of the new Vivo mobiles

The Vivo V23 and V23 Pro have been announced in India. The cheapest version of the V23, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory is available from 29,990 rupees (about 350 euros to change)While the Pro variant with the same capacity can be purchased for 38,990 rupees (about 460 euros to change). At the moment, it is unknown if the terminals will reach other markets.