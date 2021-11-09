Tor Browser 11.0 can now be downloaded for Windows, Linux, and macOS. The latest version of the browser for the anonymous web comes with a whole new design to be more consistent with the interface of Firefox itself.

In fact, Tor Browser 11 is the first stable version based on Firefox ESR 91, that is, the extended support version of Mozilla’s browser. It also includes a major update to Tor 0.4.6.8 to enable anonymous communications.





Almost all the interface elements have been redesigned





This new version comes after more than a year of work, and it is one that completely updates the interface. Almost all items have been updated, from typography, to color and buttons to match the new slimmer icon style and new Firefox Proton UI that debuted Mozilla’s browser in the middle of this year, complete with a dark theme.

This means that we now have a totally new tabbed TorIt is one that looks more simplified, and in which even the connection screens, security levels or errors have also been updated with some quality of life improvements.

Tor Browser 11.0 also says goodbye to Onion Services v2This means that if you try to access an onion v2 site, you will simply see a page with the message indicating that the address is invalid.

It is something that has been warned since last year, the Internet had about 16 months to migrate from the onion v2 services to the new v3. Since 2020, each and every one of the relays in the Tor Network supports Onion Services v3, a much more secure and private version.

With Onion Services v3, .onion addresses are 56 characters long instead of the modest 16 for v2. Something that also makes it easy to identify if you have invalid onion addresses stored in your favorites or that need to be removed or updated.