the new variant of covid is the focus of attention and competes on Google with Black Friday

“Omicron covid”, “omicron covid variant”, “what is omicron” and “Greek alphabet” are some of the most searched word combinations in Google this Friday, November 26, after the World Health Organization (WHO) qualify as a “variant of concern” to the new strain of coronavirus that was discovered in Africa.

“We do not know how fast this new variant spreads,” said the institution, at the same time that it said that the strain was called omicron.

Even before being “baptized”, the variant was recognized as B.1.1.529, and had been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel.

The variant is already generating complications on the financial front: Stock markets around the world fell after the mutation’s dangerousness was revealed and preliminary evidence was said to suggest higher risks of reinfection.

The WHO said the number of cases of the variant is increasing in virtually every province in South Africa.

Ómicron: why the coronavirus variant is of concern

In parallel with the increased interest in the new strain, different countries have announced the cancellation of trips to and from the southern countries of the African continent.

In South Africa, for example, the Junior Hockey World Cup that was being played at that venue was suspended.

“We are ordering restrictions on air travel from South Africa and seven other countries,” said US President Joe Biden. The limitations are focused on the countries of Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Mozambique and Malawi, in addition to South Africa.

According to the global entity, omicron includes a large collection of mutations that, it is understood, increase the ability of the variant to spread and evade, in part, but not all, the protection of vaccination.

“We do not know for sure if it spreads faster, if it makes vaccines or drugs less effective or if it leads to a more serious disease,” says the specialist in BBC Health, James Gallagher. “We are going to talk a lot about omicron in the next few weeks.”

In the comparison by states, omicron searches are especially in Yucatan, due to the impact that an increase in restrictions at the global level could generate on tourism.

Also in Jalisco, Mexico City and Baja California.