Gold rises 1% and industrial metals fall

Spot gold jumped 0.9% to $ 1,805.26 per ounce. Gold futures in the United States totaled 1.2% at $ 1,805.20 an ounce.

The variant identified in South Africa is likely to evade immune responses and has led the United Kingdom and the European Union to halt travel from the African nation.

“Markets fear that this new variant could weigh more on the economy than the Delta mutation discovered a year ago and that has spurred demand for gold as a safe haven asset,” said Peter Fertig, analyst at Quantitative Commodity Research (QCR).

In a factor encouraging gold, the dollar index was down 0.4% from a 16-month high seen earlier this week, lowering the cost of bullion for buyers holding other currencies. Yields on US 10-year bonds were also weakening.

Among other precious metals, platinum fell 2.3% to $ 972.67 an ounce; while palladium sank 2.6% to $ 1,812.28 an ounce; and silver was down 0.5% at $ 23.45 an ounce.

For their part, prices of copper and other industrial metals fell on fears that a new variant of the coronavirus would derail global economic growth and weaken demand for these metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 3.6% at $ 9,465. The metal, which is used as an indicator of the financial health of the world economy, registered its second weekly decline.

The copper market had a deficit of 107,000 tons in the first eight months of this year compared to a negative balance of 97,000 tons in the same period of 2020, said the International Copper Study Group.

Global stocks of the metal are rising but remain at historically low levels. On-warrant inventories in deposits registered with the LME rose to 64,450 tonnes compared to 14,150 tonnes on October 14.

With information from Reuters.