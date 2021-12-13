Aston Martin has released a new preview of its next model that will be powered by a powerful V12 engine. The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage is ready to make its debut. A model that will put the finishing touch to the current generation before the arrival of its replacement, a fully electric sports car.

Everything is ready to live the coming-out new Aston Martin V12 Vantage. The iconic British manufacturer is determined to put the finishing touch on the current generation Aston Martin Vantage and the introduction of a version powered by a V12 engine is the perfect choice. Gaydon’s company has released a new official preview to liven up the short wait ahead.

If just a few days ago we had the opportunity to hear the roar emanating from the exhaust system of the new V12 Vantage. Now a very interesting image has been unveiled in which you can glimpse what the front of this new model will be like. And it is that it will show off various characteristic features that will allow it quickly differentiate itself from conventional V8-powered Vantage.

Spy photo of the new Aston Marvin V12 Vantage undergoing tests in broad daylight

The latest generation Aston Martin V12 Vantage



Beyond crowning the Vantage range, the new V12 model is called upon to play a superior role. And it is that it will be the last generation of the V12 Vantage to be marketed. We must bear in mind that Aston Martin’s plans are to replace the Vantage with a new model in which electrification is the protagonist.

Current reports indicate that for the 2025 is scheduled to introduce replacement Vantage. A 100% electric sports car. However, there is also speculation about the possibility of developing a model with plug-in hybrid mechanics. In the latter case, technology signed by Mercedes-AMG would be used.

Leaving aside the future that the Vantage holds and focusing on the novelty that Aston Martin will introduce soon, it will be powered by a 5.2-liter V12 gasoline engine whose power will be around 700 hp. This engine is already used by the Aston Martin DBS Speedster.

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage will hit the market in 2022

The new Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 will sport an aggressive and radical image



Between the most distinctive features there will be a huge grille flanked by stylized headlamps in which LED technology is present. It will also have new air intakes that will be decisive for improving cooling and, what is equally relevant, the downforce has been improved.

Carbon fiber is a widely used material and, in the same way, a special mention should be made of the exhaust system that, as has been seen in recent spy photos, will have two exits in a central position. The chassis tuning will be improved

and it even stands out that it will equip a new infotainment system.

When will it be revealed?

The debut in society of the new V12 Vantage is set for the first half of 2022. Shortly after its entry on the scene Aston Martin will open the order book for a model that, without a doubt, has all the necessary rods to be ratified as an icon of the British firm.