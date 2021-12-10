Google updates Chrome for Android and integrates one of the features most requested by users in recent years, although it has only one condition and that is to be on a specific version of Android .

Google is keeping pace with updates to its most used applications. Now it’s up to Google Chrome that has been updated with a feature designed to improve the experience when using the application on devices that have updated to Android 12.

And, is that, taking screenshots is something completely normal in our day to day. In fact, it is one of the most important features of our mobile devices. Being able to generate an image file of an important piece of information, be it an email, WhatsApp conversation or just a moment.

Being able to capture all of this is essential on a day-to-day basis and, although its functionality is more than polished, there is always room for improvement. That’s what is done in the new Google Chrome update. This version allows you to create long screenshots.

Yes, it may sound very basic. But, sometimes, the information does not fit inside the screen and it is necessary to have a much larger screen. In these situations elongated screenshots come into play. Many manufacturers already offer this feature natively.

But not everyone does, so it’s okay for widely used apps like Google Chrome to integrate this feature internally. The way in which this new addition works, the truth, it does not have much science. Taking a screenshot within Google Chrome will show a new option.

This option will allow you to start the process of creating a screenshot elongated. In addition, Google Chrome will allow this capture to be stretched towards the confines that interest us. You can also change the dimensions of the capture, making it longer or shorter according to our interests.

After having the format of the capture clear, it can be painted on to indicate important elements or that are those that are of interest. And, in addition, the send icon will always be present so that we can share the catch anytime.