On December 1 we have to be prepared for what it promises an exciting ending for ‘Lost in Space’, the Netflix version from the classic sci-fi series. With the family separated, the Robinsons must face new challenges on the mysterious planet as we see in the new trailer for season 3.

And it is that, on the one hand Judy, Penny, Will and the robot must take care of the 97 young settlers during an evacuation that will take them to the limit; Secondly, John, Maureen and Don they face great obstacles while trying to reunite with their children.

The physical burden joins the emotional, both due to the separation from the family and for the secrets that are coming to light and that will forever affect the dynamics on a planet where they will face the greatest alien threat yet.

This final season has a cast consisting of Molly Parker, Toby Stephens, Parker Posey, Ignacio Serricchio, Taylor Russell, Maxwell Jenkins and Mina Sundwall, Douglas Hodge and Russell Hornsby, among others. Zack Estrin continues as showrunner in front of the script.