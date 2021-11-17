The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is here!

The wait was hard, but he’s finally here. The second trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home was released today, and unsurprisingly, it offers us a few additional details about this highly anticipated film. As always, we recommend not watching it in case you prefer to get to the film completely blank, but in case it is not like that, then here we share it with you.

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters next December 17.

Editor’s note: And we still have no clue on Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield, but it could be that Sony and Marvel just want to save them for the movie. Considering everything we’ve seen thus far, it’s almost a given that they will both be in the film.

Via: Sony Pictures