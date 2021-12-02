The new Traffic Law that the DGT had brought to the Congress of Deputies has been approved after the relevant procedures. With it, the offenses caused by the use of the mobile while driving will lead to the withdrawal of six points from the driving license and a fine of 200 euros.

December is one of the most delicate months on the roads: apart from the logical increase in commuting, violations are also growing due to Christmas binges and the use of mobile phones to warn of the delay in arriving at such binges, for example. As quoted by the General Directorate of Traffic, using the phone behind the wheel is equivalent to driving under the influence of alcohol; which multiplies the risk of accidents by four. Against this background, the tightening of the Traffic Law is imminent.

The new Traffic Law is already approved

Today Friday has been the day in which the new Traffic Law passed the last procedure in the Congress of Deputies: the Government of Spain carries out said Law thanks to the support of its partners and the various agreements reached in the process of approval. After the pertinent debate and amendments, the final text regulates the use of the scooter with a helmet, the end of the 20 km / h margin to overtake and the doubling the number of points to subtract from the license in case the driver has the mobile in hand while he is at the wheel.

Currently, the traffic authorities subtract three points from the driver’s license if they see that the driver’s mobile is in his hand, is it off or in operation. With the new Traffic Law, the withdrawal of points doubles up to six; Without affecting the financial penalty, which remains at 200 euros.

Nor have the precepts for sanctions related to the use of mobile phones changed: the traffic authorities will only withdraw points, and will apply fines, if the person being hunted carries the phone while driving. Having it on the dashboard and touching the screen is not a reason for sanction; even if it involves serious safety risks on the road.

As specified by the DGT, the only fine that can be imposed when using the smartphone in the car is “driving while holding mobile phone devices”. This applies to any other device, such as GPS

Once the parliamentary procedures have passed, the new Traffic Law will enter into force when it is published in the Official State Gazette.

