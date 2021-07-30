EFE.- The new trade agreement between Mexico and the European Union (EU), which is expected to be ratified by the end of this year, represents an opportunity to strengthen the geostrategic alliance between both parties, according to the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico (Concamin).

Alfred Rodríguez, Concamin ambassador for France, highlighted this Thursday in an interview with Efe the importance of the trade agreement, which constitutes an opportunity to reactivate the relationship.

“I don’t even want to think that it would mean that this agreement does not come into force. It is enormously important for Mexico and for the countries of the European Union ”, indicated Rodríguez.

According to experts consulted by Efe, the modernization text of the agreement is in the process of legal revision to later be translated into the 16 languages ​​of the European Union.

Once the translations are completed, the European Commission proposal will be transmitted to the Council and the European Parliament for signature and ratification.

On the Mexican side, the Senate must ratify the new version of the agreement before President Andrés Manuel López Obrador publishes it for entry into force.

After four years of negotiations, in April 2020 the end of the talks between both parties for the modernization of the Agreement of Economic Association, Political Agreement and Cooperation between Mexico and the European Union (TLCUEM) was announced.

The new agreement includes new disciplines such as energy and raw materials, sustainable development, small and medium-sized companies, good regulatory practices, transparency and anti-corruption, among others.

A KEY TREATY FOR THE EU AND MEXICO

This agreement is a fundamental instrument for boosting the economy after the pandemic.

As an example of this, is the automotive industry, since this treaty would encourage the exchange of new technologies for hybrid and electric vehicles, opening opportunities to the commercial flow of batteries and key elements for the production of these vehicles, leading the industry towards the future electrified.

The modernization of the FTAU was carried out by changes in the economies of both regions, as well as by the global technological transformation and trade, which means that practically all merchandise trade between the EU and Mexico will be exempt from duties. of tariffs.

The EU is Mexico’s third trading partner and the second source of foreign direct investment, with an exchange in 2019 of 75,500 million dollars, while Mexican exports reached 25,000 million dollars, according to EU statistics.

Investments by the 27 European countries in Mexico have exceeded 185,000 million dollars in the last 20 years, so without the new trade agreement the pace of European investments would be in jeopardy, which would affect the economic development of Mexican industry.

TWO DECADES OF TRADE AGREEMENT

In October last year, Mexico and the European Union (EU) celebrated the 20th anniversary of the entry into force of the FTAEU, which established the legal framework to strengthen their relations in the economic-commercial sphere, as well as in political dialogue and cooperation. .

From Mexico’s perspective, the modernization of the FTAU is adapted to changes in trade and international cooperation with benefits for both economies and guaranteeing trade and investment flows.

The new version of the agreement expands trade between both regions with increased access to the agri-food sector and greater coverage in trade in services and public purchases.

The new agreement guarantees the name of the local brands of Mexico and recognizes the national emblematic products and traditional crafts for investments and to resolve the potential controversies of the investors of both parties.

This modernized version of the agreement constitutes a great opportunity for both regions, since it will allow the industry to be more competitive, promoting research and development, and it is key to help in the reactivation of the economy, mainly after the health crisis that impacted on all the world.

