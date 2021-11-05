The new Toyota Yaris Cross continues its unstoppable rise overtaking the Yaris

The new Toyota Yaris Cross is reaping extraordinary sales figures. Toyota’s new hybrid SUV, which is called to be the protagonist, continues its unstoppable rise in Spain and has already surpassed the Toyota Yaris itself while putting the popular RAV4 within range.

Toyota has decided to redouble its commitment to the competitive B segment in Europe with a new and very interesting SUV. An SUV that is called upon to play a leading role. And proof of this are the first sales figures it has obtained in the Spanish territory. The new Toyota Yaris Cross is already in our dealerships and is being a real catalyst to boost the company’s registrations.

Throughout the past month of October 2021 the new Yaris Cross has been the fourth best-selling Toyota model in Spain. What’s more, it has obtained a volume of registered units that has been able to surpass an entire best seller, the Toyota Yaris itself. A clear sign that the small Japanese B-SUV is on the way to becoming a central pillar on which the brand is based.

Specifically, Yaris Cross October sales reached 405 units. A figure much higher than the 276 registrations obtained by the Yaris. In addition, and taking into account that the Toyota RAV4 counted 484 units sold, we see that the difference between both SUVs was minimal. And in the accumulated period between January and October the Yaris Cross harvested 874 registered units.

Ranking Model Sales Oct’21 Sales 2021 (Jan-Oct) Ranking 2021 (Jan-Oct) 1 Toyota Corolla 1,262 13,688 1 2 Toyota C-HR 957 11,926 2 3 Toyota RAV4 484 7,731 4 4 Toyota yaris cross 405 874 8 5 Toyota yaris 276 10,742 3 6 Toyota Aygo 94 2,177 5 7 Toyota Prius 55 1,565 7 8 Toyota highlander 3. 4 336 9 9 Toyota Land Cruiser 31 1,570 6 10 Toyota GR Supra 2 8 10 eleven Toyota GT86 2 12 12 Toyota Mirai 4 eleven

Another additional piece of information that makes it possible to highlight how things are doing for the new Yaris Cross overall versus other hybrids, we find it in the ranking of the 10 best-selling hybrid cars in October. He ranked ninth, staying close to the Hyundai Kona. It is not unreasonable to expect that during the coming months it will continue to climb positions.

The new Yaris Cross is already on sale in Spain. Except for the idiosyncrasy of the Canary Islands, the new Toyota SUV is only available in Spanish territory with hybrid mechanics (HEV). The range is made up of multiple trim levels and the starting price is € 24,000. Units for the European market are manufactured in Valenciennes (France).