The new Toyota bZ4X has been officially presented in Europe. The first electric vehicle from Toyota’s bZ sub-brand bursts onto the scene loaded with technology, with a distinctive design and performance that highlights, above all, its autonomy of more than 450 km.

Toyota has officially presented its new electric car in Europe. The Toyota bZ4X He has burst onto the scene and is ready to begin his assault on the Old Continent. The first member of the incipient family of electric vehicles of the Japanese company is called to play a leading role. A model that will be used as a spearhead for the product offensive that will be carried out for years to come.

The new bZ4X also marks the launch of the sub-brand bZ (Beyond Zero). This new SUV boasts design, technological equipment and performance. Toyota points out that it will have a range of more than 450 kilometers. Let’s go into detail and review all the keys.

The launch of the new bZ4X represents the materialization of a new design language. It features a rapidly recognizable exterior design. It shows off an elegant, powerful and clear image. The front stands out for its new “hammer” shape, with very thin headlights that connect directly with the grille on which the brand’s logo is located.

One of the distinctive features of this model and that bring out its SUV essence are the plastic fenders. They have a leading role in the two wheel arches. And speaking of the wheel arches, the new bZ4X wears some alloy wheels up to 20 inches. At the rear we have very characteristic taillights physically linked by a strip of light that helps to enhance the feeling of width.

Toyota has placed special emphasis on the aerodynamic section since being an SUV and, above all, an electric car, it is decisive to maximize efficiency and, therefore, autonomy.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the interior of the new bZ4X we will be surrounded by an elegant and technological environment. The brand underlines that the long wheelbase gives rise to a cabin for five adult passengers. The driving position brings out the extensive technological endowment.

There’s a digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch TFT screen while the interior ‘nerve center’ is a 12 inch touch screen that allows to operate the new infotainment system. The multimedia system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It even supports remote OTA updates.

Hand in hand with the new bZ4X comes the new generation of Toyota Teammate safety and driver assistance systems. The list of driver assistance systems

It is very wide. Among other technologies, it has a pre-collision safety system, turn assistance at junctions, emergency power steering system, front cross traffic alert and panoramic vision monitor.

Beyond its exterior design or its technological equipment, as it is a 100% electric model, what is truly important lies in the entrails of the vehicle. The new bZ4X will be available in front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive versions. In the first case, it mounts a single electric motor on the front axle of 150 kW (204 hp) and 265 Nm of maximum torque. The all-wheel drive version adds a second electric motor to the rear axle to achieve the 217.5 hp and 336 Nm

respectively.

The most decaffeinated version is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km7h in 8.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 160 km / h. The more powerful alternative can complete the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds while the maximum speed is exactly the same.

The all-wheel drive system of the new bZ4X has been developed in collaboration with Subaru. The system uses independent 80 kW (109 hp) motors on the front and rear axles. The XMODE function allows drivers to select the driving mode to suit different situations. There are settings for snow / mud, thick snow and mud and grip control.

The “heart” of the bZ4X is a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. The autonomy exceeds 450 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle. The use of a heat pump that extracts heat from the outside air to heat the vehicle is one of the decisive equipment and / or technologies to maximize autonomy. And it even has an infrared radiator installed under the steering column and the dashboard to warm your legs and feet.

It is also important to note that the powertrain offers the option of driving with a single pedal, which enhances energy regeneration when braking. With regard to charging times, they will obviously vary depending on the power outlet used. The battery can be recharged to 80% in about 30 minutes using a 150 kW fast charging system (CCS2). This new Toyota model has an 11 kW three-phase charger on board.

When will it be available? Toyota has indicated that the new bZ4X will be available throughout the European continent in 2022. The brand will take advantage of this launch to introduce a new form of acquisition. The goal has been set for the majority of new sales in Europe to be made through a new all-inclusive lease.

The battery, a key component, will be guaranteed 70% of its original capacity 10 years after purchase or one million kilometers. As long as the customer takes his vehicle to an authorized Toyota service center for an annual inspection.