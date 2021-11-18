If there is a palette in neutral tones that escapes us, that is the Tartelett In Bloom by Tarte, and which has now served as inspiration for the new palette of the firm, the Tartelette Full Bloom. It’s actually a limited edition and it’s the first Tarte palette to contain 24 shades (the largest of the firm) all of them in very natural and wearable tones.

Of course, it’s one of those palettes that are an absolute staple, especially for those of us who are huge fans of neutral tones, because with a palette like this, you know that it won’t be confined to the bottom of the drawer. All its shades are very wearable and in general very versatile, that is why it is perfect for every day.





The shadows are made with mineral pigments that help reflect light and have very good pigmentation; also contain amazonian clay that helps the shadows stay on all day long and does not form creases. The finishes that we find are matte, shiny, metallic and with glitter, in shades of brown, nudes, pinks, polka dots and bronzes, without missing a more intense shade for when you want a deeper look.

And that’s how pretty she looks in action perfect for recreating romantic looks in pink tones, a look sun kissed ultra luminous, or simply natural smoked and ultra flattering. Price 52 euros.

Photos | @tartecosmetics