The Japanese already have their particular Subaru WRX S4. The sports saloon had previously been presented for the United States and now or does for the country of the rising sun. Minimal differences and specific details distinguish the Japanese saloon from one market to another.

Last summer, Subaru presented the new generation of its sportiest saloon, a true icon in the industry and for lovers of high performance in sedan format. The WRX It is a true flagship in the American and Japanese markets, depriving Europeans of this model.

The firm has presented the Japanese spec variant, preserving the attractive exterior design. Not a single detail of the new WRX S4 changes. And, for not doing it, they haven’t even done it with color. The new features give it a very modern style, perfectly complementing the characteristic sportiness of each generation. The grill features a hexagonal design more marked, also adding a gill on the engine hood, perfectly visible from the rear view mirror.

The Subaru WRX S4 2022 offers the same sportiness for Japan as for the USA

The Subaru WRX S4 will delight sports in Japan

The sloping headlights feature LED technology, as do the rear ones, where four chrome exhausts grouped in two pairs at the ends reveal maximum sportiness. The WRX shoes 17 or 18 inch wheels, and have even mounted a thin spoiler on the edge of the boot lid. But in this part there is a detail that you will not have seen in many models with saloon bodywork: a windshield wiper, the differentiator with the American model.

In the whole, the JDM model also has another detail that distinguishes it, and they are the logos with the three red letters “STI”. Sportier equipment that will only be offered in Japan with the “STI Sport R” trim. This is especially appreciated in the interior, with the sporty front seats signed by Recaro, a digital instrument cluster and a touch screen for the larger infotainment system.

But where there is a major difference is in the mechanical plane of the Subaru WRX S4. The model has the same gasoline engine, four-cylinder boxer and 2.4-liter turbo, which offers a maximum power of 202 hp -275 Nm of torque – assuming a loss of 25 hp compared to the previous generation 2.0 turbo engine.

The interior of the 2022 Subaru WRX S4 JDM exudes high-level sportiness

And the thing is that efficiency is in order to comply with emission standards. In return, the new WRX is offered with a CVT automatic gearbox called “Subaru Performance Transmission”, instead of the “Lineartronic”, which offers a more direct answer. What does not change is symmetrical all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring and electronic dampers, which are offered as standard.