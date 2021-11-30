The Subaru Levorg has been on sale since 2020, but the Japanese brand has decided to give a new, sovereign boost to its sales in the Japanese market with a sportier option from the Japanese. The Subaru Levorg STI Sport R debuts with a special aesthetic, and with the powerful engine of the new WRX S4.

The new generation of Subaru levorg it was presented in mid-August of last year. A completely new model with a more modern design, which is only marketed in Japan and Australia, not reaching Europe or the United States. Now, building on the launch of the new Japanese-spec WRX S4, Subaru has unveiled a true top-of-the-line for the practical wagon.

The new Subaru Levorg STI Sport R it preserves intact the genes of the model presented a year and a half ago, whose modern and sporty design was previously advanced by the Subaru Levorg STI Sport Prototype. In fact, this new more aggressive option of the Levorg is practically a faithful reproduction of this advance presented in the last edition of the Tokyo Motor Show, although now the added aggressiveness is more than remarkable, as it is one more twist on the version that is marketed in the land of the rising sun, that of the «STI Sport».

The Subaru Levorg STI Sport R offers more sportiness thanks to special details

The Subaru Levorg STI Sport R is a family as practical as it is sporty

The Japanese will be able to enjoy a model with unique characteristics, in all respects, beyond those offered by the “Sport R” and “Sport R EX”. The front bumper, especially the end design with new LED daytime running lights in thin, inconspicuous horizontal bars. In addition, it is offered in only three body colors, ‘Ignition Red’, ‘Ceramic White’ and ‘Sapphire Blue’. In the equipment, it has an electric tailgate, panoramic roof and the “EyeSight X” assistance package.

The Levorg STI Sport R is the only one in the range that is not associated with the 1.8-liter turbo petrol engine, but the bet is now much more energetic. Under the hood, the station wagon mounts the same engine 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder boxer which has released the new WRX S4, so the performance is higher. The 176 hp of the available engine is nothing compared to the 275 hp of the new engine, an important gain in terms of power but it supposes a loss of 25 Nm of maximum torque.

Subaru Levorg STI Sport R offered in Japan only

A small decrease that compensates with the new CVT gearbox, which the Japanese have called “Subaru Performance Transmission”. According to the brand, this new transmission has been tuned to eliminate the downsides of shifting with this technology, also having paddles on the steering wheel. Like the sports saloon, the Levorg STI Sport R is offered with symmetrical all-wheel drive, active torque vectoring and electronic adaptive dampers as standard.