Stranger Things 4 is one of the most anticipated seasons. While we wait for more previews of the delivery, new details have been released.

Since they released their first season, the Duffer brothers’ story quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest hits. After several seasons, fans are waiting for the launch of Stranger Things 4. A new installment that promises to completely surprise us and be very different from the previous ones.

At the moment, few details were known regarding Stranger Things 4. Through statements by the actors and also teasers released by Netflix, it is known that Jim Hopper is alive and that this season he will take us to visit other places besides Hawkins. Now the actor Caleb McLaughlin released new details.

Plots that will be insane!

“I am excited for people to see the season. We’ve been shooting it for the last year and a half so far. Two years because of COVID-19 (…). It’s going to be absolutely different from the last two seasons. The plots are insane. It’s going to be very exciting to see what people think of this. As I’m saying this, I’m thinking about what we’ve been shooting and it’s like, ‘Wow, nobody knows what’s next. It’s crazy ‘”, revealed the actor about Stranger Things 4.

It is not the first time that a member of the series assures that we will be facing something great. David Harbor recently revealed that his character arc was going to be huge. For their part, Maya Hawke and Sadie Sink assured that Stranger Things 4 will be much darker.

At the moment, it is not known when the new season will arrive on Netflix. Like other titles, the fiction also suffered many complications due to COVID-19. For this reason, the fourth season is expected to launch only in 2022.