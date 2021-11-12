Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet company, unveiled its new antenna this week. Unlike the circular design offered so far, the plate required to contact satellites in orbit is now more small, light, and rectangular in shape.

The new antenna is part of SpaceX’s efforts to reduce Starlink’s costs. According to the president of the aerospace company, Gwynne Shotwell, the new hardware costs about half the original, but over time they plan to reduce it even more.

Starlink has always offered its user terminals to $ 499, but the manufacturing costs of the antenna have been higher. It was originally $ 3,000 per unit, but even before introducing its new hardware it had dropped to $ 1,300. In other words, the firm still lost money.

The new antenna measures 30 cm wide by 50 cm long and weighs just over 4kg. Not only is it smaller than its 58cm diameter predecessor, it is almost half as light and comes with new brackets for wall mounting. Curiously, its dimensions coincide with the models presented by Project Kuiper, the Amazon service.

Credit: Starlink

New Starlink antenna, for now only in the United States

For now, the new Starlink antenna will be offered only in the United States. This will come with a new user kit that includes a Wi-Fi 5 router resistant to water and extreme temperatures. Yes indeed, device loses ethernet port original so now a separate adapter is offered.

These terminals are used to connect to the growing Starlink constellation, which currently has more than 1,400 geostationary satellites in orbit. Most of these are about 550 km from Earth and offer coverage almost everywhere on the planet.

Starlink is ideal for areas where fiber or cellular connectivity is not good. However, the service is still in beta. The company ensures that users can enjoy speeds between the 100 Mbps and 200 Mbps and a latency of 20ms in most places.

The company has registered subsidiaries in Spain, Mexico, Italy, Argentina, Chile and other countries. In the case of Spain it is possible to book a place for 499 euros. The service should have arrived this year, but Starlink now claims it will do so in 2022.

Credit: Starlink