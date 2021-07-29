The long-awaited renewal of the SsangYong Rexton is ready to storm Spanish dealerships. SsangYong’s exciting 7-passenger 4×4 vehicle has been brought up to date with a facelift. A “facelift” that already has prices. Keep betting without complexes on diesel.

The Ssangyong rexton

It is one of the most interesting models that we can find in its category since it offers a balance point between the behavior of an off-road vehicle and the comfort of an SUV. All this accompanied by a spacious cabin with capacity for up to seven adult passengers. Now, in order to boost your sales, Ssangyong

has introduced a relevant set-up.

The current generation of the Rexton has received a facelift. A mid-cycle upgrade to help you tackle the rest of your business life ahead of you. Everything is ready for the new Rexton to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships. What’s more, we already know their prices and how the range of a model will be composed whose commercial journey has already begun in other European markets.

The new SsangYong Rexton already has prices in Spain

The range and equipment of the new SsangYong Rexton



The South Korean manufacturer has chosen to form an offer based on three levels of finishes. In the first commercial stage of the new Rexton the finishes will be available Pro, Premium Y Limited. From the end of access we will find a full complement. We list below the featured standard equipment:

Pro

17-inch light-alloy wheels

LED fog lights

Halogen headlights

LED lights for daytime running

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Front center armrest

Rear armrest

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Rear seats with tilt adjustment

Folding rear seats

Fabric upholstery

Third row seats with folding backrest

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Collision alert with low speed activation

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Bluetooth

Front USB connection

Digital radio

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Cruise control and speed limiter

Power windows

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Heated, height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Central locking with remote control

Premium (add)

18-inch light-alloy wheels

Heated front seats

Heated rear seats

Traffic warning at junction

Xenon headlights

Safety net for cargo

The new SsangYong Rexton has released an eight-speed automatic transmission

Limited (adds)



20-inch light-alloy wheels

Heated and electrically adjustable front seats

Leather upholstery

Knee airbag

Rear USB connection

Smart key

Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror

Front sunroof

The diesel engine of the new SsangYong Rexton

Despite current times, the new Rexton maintains its unapologetic bet on diesel. Under its hood is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine

that develops a power of 202 hp and 441 Nm of maximum torque. This block is associated with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, one of the main novelties that this «facelift» brings with it, and a system of 4×4 drive.

This motorization allows the SsangYong model to reach a maximum speed of 184 km / h. It declares an average consumption of 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 203 g / km according to the WLTP cycle.

Under the hood of the new SsangYong Rexton is a 202 hp diesel engine

SsangYong Rexton 2022 prices in Spain

Mechanics Pro Premium Limited 2.2 202 CV Aut. 8s 4×4 € 38,900 € 43,500 € 51,500

Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The Rexton has established itself as a “rare bird” in the Spanish market. Throughout its four generations it has undergone a very important evolution. This set-up will allow you to consolidate your position and face the next few years without much trouble. Especially when we consider the huge difference that separates it from its rivals when it comes to prices.