The long-awaited renewal of the SsangYong Rexton is ready to storm Spanish dealerships. SsangYong’s exciting 7-passenger 4×4 vehicle has been brought up to date with a facelift. A “facelift” that already has prices. Keep betting without complexes on diesel.
The Ssangyong rexton
It is one of the most interesting models that we can find in its category since it offers a balance point between the behavior of an off-road vehicle and the comfort of an SUV. All this accompanied by a spacious cabin with capacity for up to seven adult passengers. Now, in order to boost your sales, Ssangyong
has introduced a relevant set-up.
The current generation of the Rexton has received a facelift. A mid-cycle upgrade to help you tackle the rest of your business life ahead of you. Everything is ready for the new Rexton to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships. What’s more, we already know their prices and how the range of a model will be composed whose commercial journey has already begun in other European markets.
The range and equipment of the new SsangYong Rexton
The South Korean manufacturer has chosen to form an offer based on three levels of finishes. In the first commercial stage of the new Rexton the finishes will be available Pro, Premium Y Limited. From the end of access we will find a full complement. We list below the featured standard equipment:
Pro
- 17-inch light-alloy wheels
- LED fog lights
- Halogen headlights
- LED lights for daytime running
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Front center armrest
- Rear armrest
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Rear seats with tilt adjustment
- Folding rear seats
- Fabric upholstery
- Third row seats with folding backrest
- Lane Departure Warning
- Hill start assistant
- Collision alert with low speed activation
- Automatic lights and rain sensor
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Bluetooth
- Front USB connection
- Digital radio
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Power windows
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- Heated, height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel
- Central locking with remote control
Premium (add)
- 18-inch light-alloy wheels
- Heated front seats
- Heated rear seats
- Traffic warning at junction
- Xenon headlights
- Safety net for cargo
Limited (adds)
- 20-inch light-alloy wheels
- Heated and electrically adjustable front seats
- Leather upholstery
- Knee airbag
- Rear USB connection
- Smart key
- Auto-dimming interior rear view mirror
- Front sunroof
The diesel engine of the new SsangYong Rexton
Despite current times, the new Rexton maintains its unapologetic bet on diesel. Under its hood is a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine
that develops a power of 202 hp and 441 Nm of maximum torque. This block is associated with a new eight-speed automatic gearbox, one of the main novelties that this «facelift» brings with it, and a system of 4×4 drive.
This motorization allows the SsangYong model to reach a maximum speed of 184 km / h. It declares an average consumption of 7.7 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 203 g / km according to the WLTP cycle.
SsangYong Rexton 2022 prices in Spain
Prices valid from July / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
The Rexton has established itself as a “rare bird” in the Spanish market. Throughout its four generations it has undergone a very important evolution. This set-up will allow you to consolidate your position and face the next few years without much trouble. Especially when we consider the huge difference that separates it from its rivals when it comes to prices.