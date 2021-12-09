The new Splinter Cell would be open world

A couple of months ago a rumor emerged that Ubisoft I was already working on a new Splinter Cell, but since then, we have not had any information related to the project. Well, that changed today thanks to a trusted insider who claims to have interesting news about this title.

Tom Henderson, who has previously proven to be a reliable source for this type of rumor, assures that Ubisoft wants the new Splinter cell have an open world structure, similar to the way you Halo Infinite design your own open world.

Ubisoft’s Splinter Cell game that is in early development is currently scoped as a… You guessed it… Open World of sorts. “A more stealthy version of Assassin’s Creed” “Similar to how Halo Infinite has done its Open World” pic.twitter.com/eqSzRplhu5 – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 8, 2021

This new Splinter Cell It is still in the very early stages of development, so there is still a chance that its developers will back out and opt for a much more linear experience. We will have to wait to have our first official details.

Editor’s note: Honestly, it was to be expected that this new Splinter Cell would follow the same modern formula as the other Ubisoft games. The fact that it is open world is not necessarily a bad thing, but a linear experience would definitely be something more attached to the legacy of this saga.

Via: Tom henderson