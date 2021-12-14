Producer Amy Pascal, the same one who confirmed a new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland in the UCM, is now more cautious about that possibility

At the end of last November, during an interview to promote Spider-Man: No Way HomeProducer Amy Pascal surprised everyone when she announced that Sony will continue its partnership with Marvel Studios beyond the upcoming wall-crawler trequel. This excited many fans, but now, it seems to be unclear what will happen.

Sony was in its second version of the friend and neighbor Spider-man played by Andrew Garfield when its sequel surprisingly turned into a disappointment. Instead of going ahead with your plans to The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Kevin Feige was able to convince Sony to share Spider-Man with Marvel Studios in 2015, leading to a historic partnership. Soon Tom Holland was cast in the role, and in 2016, he joined the MCU in Captain America: Civil War. Since then, he has played the role four more times, two of which were on his solo adventures: Spider-Man: Homecoming Y Spider-Man: Far From Home. His other two appearances have been in Avengers: Infinity War Y Endgame. And now it premieres Spider-man: No way home.

While talking to Variety during the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Pascal declined to compromise when asked to speak about alleged plans for a new Spider-Man trilogy in the MCU. Rather than show enthusiasm for the narrative possibilities, she was more cautious, saying that if it was up to her, the Sony-Marvel Studios partnership would move forward. You can see the interview below:

These statements are in line with those made by the film’s screenwriters, to whom Variety also asked about the new trilogy, who responded: “We are smart enough for ‘A’ to say nothing and ‘B’ to know that nothing can be counted on”Chris McKenna said.

People say that Spider-Man: No Way Home is Peter Parker’s greatest personal adventure to date, as he battles villains from the multiverse, including Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin. Marvel Studios and Sony have tried to keep plot details under wraps, making it difficult to predict how the blockbuster will end. But regardless, Pascal’s original announcement that a new Spider-Man trilogy was in the works assured fans that the wall-crawler will continue his journey in the MCU. However, that may no longer be guaranteed, based on new comments from Pascal. It’s funny why she decided to be more conservative with her response on the matter after her previous reveal. It seems that the production company spoke prematurely about it, and now, it is trying to keep people’s expectations in check.

At this time, no one from Sony or Marvel Studios has endorsed Pascal’s initial announcement. In fact, shortly after she revealed that Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6 are in the works, news emerged from Sony experts who reported that there are no plans. “Officers” for another trilogy. Although it has been confirmed that Tom Holland at least has a collaboration between Marvel Studios and Sony. Sony president Tom Rothman said the existing agreement between the companies calls for Holland’s character to appear in one more non-Spider-man movie in the MCU.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one and they lend one, and so is Benedict [Cumberbatch] in this film”Rothman explained. “So we have one more ‘loan’ that is committed. But what I can say, and this is actually the accurate scoop on this, is that the two companies have an excellent working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there is really nothing definitive at the moment, because the truth is that we have to ride [ Spider-Man: No Way Home ] And see what happen”. We will see if that appearance occurs in Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness, which perhaps due to the greater expectation with the adventure of the wall-crawler, is benefiting from being more unnoticed, at least for now.