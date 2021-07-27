Sony maintains its commitment to the “youtubers“and content creators. The company has launched the Sony ZV-E10, a camera focused on video recording that now allows the use of interchangeable lenses of the Alpha series and is capable of recording video in 4K resolution at a maximum of 30 FPS.

The camera has a compact and lightweight design – it weighs just 343 grams – that allows it to be used comfortably with one hand. It also has a fully folding screen so that the creator can see at all times what is being focused.

The Sony ZV-E10 It also includes several buttons in the upper area that allow easy access to the different video and photo capture modes. In that same location is a 3-capsule directional microphone with the possibility of attaching a windscreen for clearer sound and no background noise.

In terms of image quality, Sony’s new ZV-E10 comes with a 24.2 megapixel Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor. This is capable of recording in 4K up to 30 FPS or Full HD with up to 120 FPS.

The camera also includes Active Mode 5, an electronic image stabilization system for smoother movements when recording. videoblogs. The Face Priority AE function, on the other hand, automatically modifies the exposure to ensure that the face is always well lit.

The Japanese company has also added two autofocus technologies: Fast Hybrid AF and Real-time Eye AF. Both offer faster and more accurate focus by tracking the subject’s face. Sony also allows you to choose between a fast or a slower focus.

Comes with interchangeable lenses and various accessories to make shooting easier

The Japanese firm takes into account the different content creators, who do not always use the same style to record video. Therefore, this new camera allows attach different lenses from the Alpha range. In this way, creators creating travel content can, for example, use an ultra-wide angle lens to capture all the detail of the landscape while speaking into the camera.

The Sony ZV-E10 also supports accessories that can help improve video recording and audio quality, such as a grip to hold the camera or external microphones. The camera can also be used as a Webcam or for streaming content.

How much will the Sony ZV-E10 cost?

The Sony ZV-E10, which has an autonomy equivalent to 125 minutes of video or 440 images, will be available at the end of August. The camera body will be priced at 750 euros. Sony also will market a version that includes the body and an E PZ 16-50mm F3.5-5.6 OSS lens with motorized zoom. This Pack can be purchased for a price of 850 euros.