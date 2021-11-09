Everything is ready for the launch of the new Skoda Karoq 2022. Skoda’s compact SUV will undergo a major facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. There is already a presentation date, and it is just around the corner.

The time has come for one of the most relevant Skoda models to undergo a tune-up. The Skoda Karoq will undergo a major facelift. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation, the first, to face the rest of the commercial life that lies ahead. There is already a filing date for this long-awaited facelift, and it’s just around the corner.

If you do not want to miss any of the news that the new Skoda Karoq 2022 will bring with it, you must mark the next one on the calendar Tuesday, November 30, 2021. It is the date on which the new Karoq will be presented to the public through a digital event whose details are being finalized. In just a few years the Karoq has established itself as one of the central pillars on which the Skoda range in Europe. That is why there is a lot of interest in what changes the compact SUV will undergo.

The Skoda Karoq has become a bestseller in the competitive C-SUV segment

Skoda Karoq 2022, a mid-cycle overhaul



The Karoq fights in the competitive C-SUV segment. A category where the competition is voracious and in which you must deal with authentic bestsellers such as the Peugeot 3008 and the Hyundai Tucson, among many others. However, the commitment to the rational and its extraordinary relationship between quality and price, have made the Karoq a success throughout the European continent.

Skoda wants to give a strong boost to the sales of the Karoq to keep climbing positions. For this, this face lift will be crucial. An update that will bring new features at the level of design, technological equipment and mechanical section. It will sport a more modern look by adapting to Skoda’s new design line, while taking a step up in terms of efficiency.

A recent leak revealed the equipment and design novelties of the new Karoq. This, added to some spy photos of the new model circulating in broad daylight, have watered, to some extent, the surprise to Skoda. However, the interest in knowing all the information is very high.

Spy photo of the new Skoda Karoq. It will reach European dealers in 2022

The Skoda Karoq is a bestseller



Since its launch in 2017 it has produced more than half a million units of the Karoq. Throughout the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic and the first half of 2021 it has been Skoda’s best-selling SUV and the company’s second most popular model, only surpassed by the fireproof Skoda Octavia. It is currently on sale in 60 countries around the world and, in addition to the Czech Republic, it is also manufactured in Russia and China.