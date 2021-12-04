The new Skoda Fabia with a 150 hp engine already has a price in Spain

Skoda continues to expand the range of its renewed utility. The new Skoda Fabia with a 150 hp 1.5 TSI gasoline engine already has a price in Spain. A block exclusively associated with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. It is offered together with the Style trim level, a version characterized by its extensive equipment.

The commercialization of new Skoda Fabia in Spain it is already underway. The real bargain of the competitive segment B has burst onto the scene generating a lot of interest due to all the novelties that it has released thanks to the generational change. Skoda, after opening the order book, has set to work to expand and enrich the range of a model that brings together a good part of its sales in Europe.

One of the latest innovations that has been introduced is neither more nor less than the most powerful engine that will be available. The new Fabia with 150 hp engine It already has a price and is ready to carry out its landing in our dealerships.

The new Skoda Fabia incorporates the expected 150 hp TSI engine to its Spanish range

The equipment of the new Skoda Fabia Style

At the moment there will only be a single trim level that allows access to this engine. Its about finish Style, one of the most complete versions of the offer and characterized by offering a wide range. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:

16-inch alloy wheels

Glasses compartment

Bumpers and exterior mirrors painted in body color

Halogen taillights

Height-adjustable front seats with manual lumbar support adjustment

60:40 folding rear seats

Hill start assistant

Basic LED headlights

LED lights for daytime running

LED fog lights

Basic LED taillights

Tire pressure sensor

Emergency call e-Call

Driver fatigue detector

Lane Departure Warning

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Cruise control and speed limiter

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Exterior mirrors adjustable and electrically folding, heated and antiglare

Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function

Central locking with remote control

Keyless-Go

Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever

Air conditioning

Automatic light assistant with manual Coming / Leaving Home function

Bluetooth

Digital radio receiver

8 Inch Touch Screen Bolero Radio

Digital instrument cluster Skoda Digital Cockpit

USB and SD connections

Roll-up boot cover

Rear view camera

Front center armrest

Rain sensor

The 150 hp engine of the new Skoda Fabia

Under the hood of the most powerful Fabia that we can find in the new range is a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 150 hp and 250 Nm of maximum torque. A block that is exclusively associated with a DSG automatic gearbox dual-clutch and seven speeds as well as a system of front-wheel drive.

Video test of the new Skoda Fabia 2021, one of the best B-segment utility vehicles

Price of the Skoda Fabia of 150 CV in Spain

Mechanics Style 1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG 7v € 23,344

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

In terms of performance, the new Fabia with a 150 hp engine will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 8 seconds. It declares an average fuel consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 128 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. As it is a conventional engine, it sports the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).