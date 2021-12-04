The new Skoda Fabia with a 150 hp engine already has a price in Spain

Skoda continues to expand the range of its renewed utility. The new Skoda Fabia with a 150 hp 1.5 TSI gasoline engine already has a price in Spain. A block exclusively associated with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. It is offered together with the Style trim level, a version characterized by its extensive equipment.
The commercialization of new Skoda Fabia in Spain it is already underway. The real bargain of the competitive segment B has burst onto the scene generating a lot of interest due to all the novelties that it has released thanks to the generational change. Skoda, after opening the order book, has set to work to expand and enrich the range of a model that brings together a good part of its sales in Europe.
One of the latest innovations that has been introduced is neither more nor less than the most powerful engine that will be available. The new Fabia with 150 hp engine It already has a price and is ready to carry out its landing in our dealerships.
The equipment of the new Skoda Fabia Style
At the moment there will only be a single trim level that allows access to this engine. Its about finish Style, one of the most complete versions of the offer and characterized by offering a wide range. We list below the most outstanding standard equipment:
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- Glasses compartment
- Bumpers and exterior mirrors painted in body color
- Halogen taillights
- Height-adjustable front seats with manual lumbar support adjustment
- 60:40 folding rear seats
- Hill start assistant
- Basic LED headlights
- LED lights for daytime running
- LED fog lights
- Basic LED taillights
- Tire pressure sensor
- Emergency call e-Call
- Driver fatigue detector
- Lane Departure Warning
- Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)
- Cruise control and speed limiter
- Height adjustable driver’s seat
- Exterior mirrors adjustable and electrically folding, heated and antiglare
- Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function
- Central locking with remote control
- Keyless-Go
- Leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, handbrake and gear lever
- Air conditioning
- Automatic light assistant with manual Coming / Leaving Home function
- Bluetooth
- Digital radio receiver
- 8 Inch Touch Screen Bolero Radio
- Digital instrument cluster Skoda Digital Cockpit
- USB and SD connections
- Roll-up boot cover
- Rear view camera
- Front center armrest
- Rain sensor
The 150 hp engine of the new Skoda Fabia
Under the hood of the most powerful Fabia that we can find in the new range is a 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 150 hp and 250 Nm of maximum torque. A block that is exclusively associated with a DSG automatic gearbox dual-clutch and seven speeds as well as a system of front-wheel drive.
Video test of the new Skoda Fabia 2021, one of the best B-segment utility vehicles
Price of the Skoda Fabia of 150 CV in Spain
Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
In terms of performance, the new Fabia with a 150 hp engine will be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 8 seconds. It declares an average fuel consumption of 5.6 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 128 g / km according to the WLTP cycle. As it is a conventional engine, it sports the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).