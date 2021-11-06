Skoda has introduced a very important novelty in the range of its renewed utility. The new Skoda Fabia debuts the Emotion trim level. A finish that can already be configured and that stands out for the extraordinary relationship it offers between equipment and price.

The new Skoda Fabia

It is already for sale in Spain. The highly anticipated fourth generation of the popular Skoda utility vehicle has burst onto the scene loaded with many new features. And although finally everything indicates that the Fabia Combi will not have continuity, the Czech manufacturer is working on expanding the offer to offer a range that is as varied as possible. Now, a new and interesting level of finish comes to our market. The Emotion version.

If we venture into the configurator of the new Fabia we will find that it is already possible to configure the model with the Emotion finish. A finish that sits just above the Active finish, which currently plays the role of the access version.

The new Skoda Fabia enriches its range with the Emotion trim level

The equipment of the new Skoda Fabia Emotion



The determining key of the new Emotion finish is, without a doubt, its endowment. As we have previously pointed out, it differs from the rest of the finishes that make up the offer thanks to the extraordinary relationship between equipment and price. This is an additional factor for the Fabia to be confirmed as the true bargain of the B segment.

Next we review the featured standard equipment of the new Fabia Emotion:

15-inch Rotare alloy wheels

LED headlights

LED lights for daytime running

Coming Home and Leaving Home function manual

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Front electric windows

Headlight range regulation

Climatronic air conditioner

Swing radio with 6.5-inch screen

2 front USB Type-C connections

DAB digital radio receiver

Bluetooth

Hill start assistant

Speed ​​limiter

Driver fatigue detection system

Central locking with remote control

Glasses compartment and holder

Tire pressure sensor

Front center armrest

Height adjustable front seats

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain)

Multifunction steering wheel

Fabric upholstery

Gear lever knob / grip in leather

Handbrake grip in leather

Chrome package

The interior of the new Skoda Fabia boasts technological equipment

The engines of the new Skoda Fabia Emotion



With regard to the mechanical section, the Emotion finish allows you to choose from a total of four engines. All of them gasoline and with a configuration of front-wheel drive. The access block is a 1.0 MPI 80 hp engine associated with a five-speed manual gearbox. One step above is a 95 hp 1.0 TSI engine and with the same type of transmission.

The most powerful alternative goes through a 110 hp 1.0 TSI engine It can be combined with a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic transmission. As they are conventional engines, they all wear the environmental distinctive C of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic).

Skoda Fabia Emotion prices in Spain

Mechanics Emotion 1.0 MPI 80 CV 5v € 18,360 1.0 TSI 95 CV 5v € 19,160 1.0 TSI 110 CV 6v € 19,660 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG 7v € 20,210

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Skoda will continue to expand the Fabia range with new and interesting versions

Despite the introduction of this trim level, the new Fabia range is far from complete. During the coming months Skoda will continue to introduce new and interesting versions as well as more performance engines.