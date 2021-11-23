The new Skoda Fabia is already on sale at all European dealers. The utility of the Czech brand has a complete range of engines, which is now expanded with the most performance and sporty option, thanks to the 1.5 TSI Evo 150 hp engine.

The range of new Skoda Fabia is completed with a new option. The utility of the Czech brand has been on sale in all European countries, including Spain, for a few weeks, although the first units will not arrive until the end of the year or early 2022.

A completely new model, with a more modern and attractive design and loaded with technology with the aim of rising to the top of the sales rankings, as its arguments and equipment are more than complete. But until now the Fabia mechanics offer was not complete, so Skoda has already announced the true top of the range, equipped with the 1.5-liter four-cylinder TSI Evo engine, known from other models in the range and from the Volkswagen group.

The interior of the Skoda Fabia 2022 offers a modern and elegant air with a lot of technology

The Skoda Fabia 2022 is transformed into a small sports car

This new version will be associated with the «Ambition» and «Style» finishes, more sporty or more luxurious, to suit the customer, and exclusively with 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. An efficient version, thanks to the two-cylinder automatic deactivation “ACT” system, reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions but, at the same time, offering power, as you can see in its performance below.

Figures officially approved according to the WLTP cycle

An interesting novelty that also brings with it important improvements for the three main finishes in the range. The “Active”, “Ambition” and “Style” can have an optional suggestive, a sports suspension reduces body-to-ground clearance by 15 millimeters, while for the interior there is also one more complement: the ‘Dynamic’ package.

This confers a more special atmosphere, thanks to the sports seats upholstered in micro-fiber and fabric, a specific three-spoke leather steering wheel, the headlining in black and the stainless steel clad pedals. The prices of this new combination will be communicated in the coming weeks.